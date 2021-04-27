Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

10 institutions hold shares in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX), with 33.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.92% while institutional investors hold 2.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.67M, and float is at 84.41M. Institutions hold 2.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund with over 1.39 million shares valued at $4.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.20% of the EGLX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF with 0.42 million shares valued at $3.15 million to account for 0.36% of the shares outstanding.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) is 132.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $8.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EGLX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 27.83% higher than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.30, the stock is 10.34% and 22.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 152.08% off its SMA200. EGLX registered 621.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 585.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.29.

The stock witnessed a 14.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.03%, and is 5.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.01% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 822.12% and -6.53% from its 52-week high.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021..