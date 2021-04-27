Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:GNUS Stock Is Going Next

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) is 33.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $11.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNUS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.11% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.11% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.84, the stock is 2.21% and -5.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.1 million and changing 10.84% at the moment leaves the stock 16.35% off its SMA200. GNUS registered 584.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9925 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6440.

The stock witnessed a -30.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.37%, and is 18.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.73% over the week and 9.98% over the month.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $542.58M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 633.07% and -84.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-158.00%).

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genius Brands International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.60% year-over-year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS), with 14.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.85% while institutional investors hold 11.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 300.32M, and float is at 278.72M with Short Float at 11.74%. Institutions hold 11.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.56 million shares valued at $6.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.52% of the GNUS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.5 million shares valued at $4.83 million to account for 1.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 2.56 million shares representing 0.85% and valued at over $3.54 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.60% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $2.5 million.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLEIN MICHAEL G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLEIN MICHAEL G sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $0.66 per share for a total of $264.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44600.0 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 06 that KLEIN MICHAEL G (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 06 and was made at $2.83 per share for $70750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45000.0 shares of the GNUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, KLEIN MICHAEL G (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.73 for $13650.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS).

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) that is trading 209.68% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.22% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 32.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.67.