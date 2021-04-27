Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

48 institutions hold shares in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG), with 3.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.96% while institutional investors hold 34.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.48M, and float is at 22.73M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 29.59% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lubar & Co., Inc with over 2.79 million shares valued at $4.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.11% of the HNRG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.14 million shares valued at $1.68 million to account for 3.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Verdad Advisers, LP which holds 0.99 million shares representing 3.23% and valued at over $1.45 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.30% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $1.04 million.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) is 40.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $2.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HNRG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.07, the stock is 2.90% and 8.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 3.50% at the moment leaves the stock 73.37% off its SMA200. HNRG registered 200.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 158.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9740 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4175.

The stock witnessed a 15.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.21%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 8.05% over the month.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) has around 690 employees, a market worth around $60.55M and $245.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.09. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 245.00% and -13.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hallador Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.00% year-over-year.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) that is trading 40.98% up over the past 12 months. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is 79.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.13% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.27.