Here are the top Institutional holders of Biocept Inc. (BIOC) shares

25 institutions hold shares in Biocept Inc. (BIOC), with 2.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 9.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.40M, and float is at 13.40M with Short Float at 6.61%. Institutions hold 9.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.67 million shares valued at $2.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.98% of the BIOC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.19 million shares valued at $0.85 million to account for 1.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Driehaus Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.83% and valued at over $0.49 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.65% of the shares totaling 86539.0 with a market value of $0.38 million.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) is 14.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.46 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIOC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.65% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.65% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.07, the stock is 8.69% and -9.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 7.19% at the moment leaves the stock -11.15% off its SMA200. BIOC registered 31.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.31.

The stock witnessed a -6.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.60%, and is 22.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $66.67M and $27.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.53% and -61.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.00%).

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biocept Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $13.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 844.70% in year-over-year returns.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Biocept Inc. (BIOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HALE DAVID F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HALE DAVID F sold 604 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $0.56 per share for a total of $335.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112.0 shares.

Biocept Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that HALE DAVID F (Director) sold a total of 556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $0.56 per share for $309.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 867.0 shares of the BIOC stock.