Here are the top Institutional holders of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) shares

73 institutions hold shares in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN), with 2.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.52% while institutional investors hold 35.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.10M, and float is at 11.95M with Short Float at 14.57%. Institutions hold 30.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.9 million shares valued at $5.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.26% of the APRN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.59 million shares valued at $3.31 million to account for 4.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP which holds 0.5 million shares representing 3.49% and valued at over $2.8 million, while Maverick Capital Ltd. holds 1.30% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $1.04 million.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) is 12.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.13 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APRN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.38% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.28, the stock is 0.79% and -16.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -19.78% off its SMA200. APRN registered -43.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.24.

The stock witnessed a -8.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.06%, and is 9.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has around 2045 employees, a market worth around $104.56M and $460.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.06% and -58.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.00%).

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.86 with sales reaching $127.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.00% in year-over-year returns.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kozlowski Linda F, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Kozlowski Linda F bought 10,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $7.04 per share for a total of $75283.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 82297.0 shares.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that HUEBNER ELIZABETH (Director) bought a total of 14,090 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $7.17 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23799.0 shares of the APRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Krechmer Irina (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 3,984 shares at an average price of $8.64 for $34433.0. The insider now directly holds 21,811 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN).