Here are the top Institutional holders of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) shares

77 institutions hold shares in Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO), with 619.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.04% while institutional investors hold 93.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.18M, and float is at 34.13M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 92.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 8.88 million shares valued at $115.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.94% of the GATO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan with 6.21 million shares valued at $61.87 million to account for 10.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Eck Associates Corporation which holds 2.14 million shares representing 3.61% and valued at over $27.94 million, while Exor Investments (UK) LLP holds 3.21% of the shares totaling 1.91 million with a market value of $24.83 million.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) is -14.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.78 and a high of $24.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GATO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -11.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.18, the stock is 8.72% and -10.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 7.60% at the moment leaves the stock 1.72% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.99.

The stock witnessed a -2.78% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.36%, and is 19.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.97. Distance from 52-week low is 93.43% and -53.42% from its 52-week high.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gatos Silver Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 97.50% year-over-year.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hanneman Karl L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hanneman Karl L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $9.70 per share for a total of $97000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Gatos Silver Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that Stairs Janice (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $7.00 per share for $70000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10729.0 shares of the GATO stock.