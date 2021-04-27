Here are the top Institutional holders of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares

10 institutions hold shares in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), with 13.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.36% while institutional investors hold 2.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.18M, and float is at 136.22M with Short Float at 4.91%. Institutions hold 2.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Squarepoint Ops LLC with over 0.38 million shares valued at $0.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.25% of the SHIP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 58233.0 shares valued at $31306.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 35937.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $19319.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 26358.0 with a market value of $14170.0.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is 87.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $5.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHIP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 32.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is 3.76% and -14.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.77 million and changing 7.58% at the moment leaves the stock 16.73% off its SMA200. SHIP registered -60.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2621 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7810.

The stock witnessed a -10.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.53%, and is 12.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 8.18% over the month.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $154.57M and $63.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.67. Profit margin for the company is -29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.97% and -82.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $21.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 90.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 59.80% in year-over-year returns.