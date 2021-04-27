Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA)

133 institutions hold shares in Chiasma Inc. (CHMA), with 379.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 76.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.88M, and float is at 57.42M with Short Float at 6.19%. Institutions hold 75.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MPM Asset Management, LLC with over 5.74 million shares valued at $24.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.92% of the CHMA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.24 million shares valued at $18.44 million to account for 7.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 4.0 million shares representing 6.92% and valued at over $17.4 million, while Eventide Asset Management LLC holds 5.19% of the shares totaling 3.0 million with a market value of $13.05 million.

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) is -32.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.77 and a high of $7.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHMA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 70.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.94, the stock is -1.28% and -12.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -29.27% off its SMA200. CHMA registered -35.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0971 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8757.

The stock witnessed a -5.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.76%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.88% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $181.34M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.14% and -62.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.10%).

Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chiasma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $1.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,815.90% year-over-year.

Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mamluk Roni, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mamluk Roni sold 27,981 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Chiasma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that STACK DAVID M (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $4.27 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the CHMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, KANNAN RAJ (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 120,000 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 137,095 shares of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA).

Chiasma Inc. (CHMA): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 9.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.04% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.