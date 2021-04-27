Is PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) a good stock to buy now?

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) is 410.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.85 and a high of $49.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLBY stock was last observed hovering at around $47.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.18% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -53.37% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -144.0% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.68, the stock is 72.71% and 154.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.89 million and changing 13.01% at the moment leaves the stock 287.91% off its SMA200. PLBY registered a gain of 434.66% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.58.

The stock witnessed a 212.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 351.09%, and is 56.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.56% over the week and 18.76% over the month.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has around 216 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $147.66M in sales. Fwd P/E is 119.82. Distance from 52-week low is 444.97% and 8.14% from its 52-week high.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PLBY Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $38.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.80% year-over-year.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY), with 2.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.23% while institutional investors hold 81.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.56M, and float is at 11.23M with Short Float at 10.76%. Institutions hold 75.02% of the Float.