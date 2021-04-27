New Big Money Means China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

5 institutions hold shares in China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN), with 9.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.77% while institutional investors hold 0.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.77M, and float is at 15.49M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 0.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 30160.0 shares valued at $28772.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.10% of the PLIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 26222.0 shares valued at $25015.0 to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 12211.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $11649.0, while HRT Financial LLC holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 10221.0 with a market value of $9750.0.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) is -11.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $2.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLIN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.85, the stock is -9.54% and -21.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -13.70% off its SMA200. PLIN registered -54.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0016 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9656.

The stock witnessed a -16.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.37%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) has around 154 employees, a market worth around $24.34M and $110.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.92% and -66.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -157.30% this year.