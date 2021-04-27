New Big Money Means Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

465 institutions hold shares in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), with 911.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 97.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.00M, and float is at 105.18M with Short Float at 5.01%. Institutions hold 96.85% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.72 million shares valued at $472.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.94% of the LPX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.65 million shares valued at $432.96 million to account for 10.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 6.78 million shares representing 6.36% and valued at over $251.94 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 5.4 million with a market value of $200.62 million.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is 83.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.73 and a high of $69.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPX stock was last observed hovering at around $67.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.74% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -26.07% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.08, the stock is 10.66% and 25.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 75.59% off its SMA200. LPX registered 287.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 119.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.48.

The stock witnessed a 26.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.64%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $6.88B and $2.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.13 and Fwd P/E is 15.25. Profit margin for the company is 17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 306.93% and -1.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.30%).

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.67 with sales reaching $931.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 59.20% in year-over-year returns.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gottung Lizanne C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gottung Lizanne C sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25371.0 shares.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Sims Michael (SVP Sales and Marketing) sold a total of 12,824 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $48.50 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79232.0 shares of the LPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Doyle Derek Nelson (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 99 shares at an average price of $47.70 for $4722.0. The insider now directly holds 4,138 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX).

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 154.01% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.23% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.62.