New Big Money Means Teradata Corporation (TDC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

425 institutions hold shares in Teradata Corporation (TDC), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 107.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.30M, and float is at 106.92M with Short Float at 7.78%. Institutions hold 106.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 13.63 million shares valued at $306.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.39% of the TDC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 13.2 million shares valued at $296.59 million to account for 12.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.37 million shares representing 11.25% and valued at over $278.02 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 9.70% of the shares totaling 10.67 million with a market value of $239.7 million.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is 136.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.99 and a high of $59.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDC stock was last observed hovering at around $52.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.19% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -121.13% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.07, the stock is 30.50% and 25.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 90.24% off its SMA200. TDC registered 129.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 153.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.57.

The stock witnessed a 37.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.79%, and is 37.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) has around 7543 employees, a market worth around $5.65B and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.23 and Fwd P/E is 26.82. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 195.00% and -10.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teradata Corporation (TDC) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teradata Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $465.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 760.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.20% in year-over-year returns.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Teradata Corporation (TDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHOU TIMOTHY C K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHOU TIMOTHY C K sold 6,863 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 at a price of $51.40 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24386.0 shares.

Teradata Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that CHOU TIMOTHY C K (Director) sold a total of 1,407 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $39.73 per share for $55900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31249.0 shares of the TDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Etherington Martyn (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $44.39 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 84,454 shares of Teradata Corporation (TDC).

Teradata Corporation (TDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 49.87% up over the past 12 months. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is 424.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.09% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.19.