New Big Money Means The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

2,053 institutions hold shares in The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 92.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.20B, and float is at 1.20B with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 92.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 100.37 million shares valued at $6.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.32% of the TJX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 94.58 million shares valued at $6.46 billion to account for 7.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 86.92 million shares representing 7.21% and valued at over $5.94 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 47.87 million with a market value of $3.27 billion.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is 1.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.52 and a high of $71.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TJX stock was last observed hovering at around $70.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.02% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -4.97% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.28, the stock is 1.70% and 3.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 12.97% off its SMA200. TJX registered 50.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.65.

The stock witnessed a 6.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.48%, and is 0.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has around 320000 employees, a market worth around $82.10B and $32.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1332.31 and Fwd P/E is 23.82. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.94% and -2.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The TJX Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $8.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.20% in year-over-year returns.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sherr Richard, the company’s SEVP, Group President. SEC filings show that Sherr Richard sold 40,253 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $68.84 per share for a total of $2.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97491.0 shares.

The TJX Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that LANE AMY B (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $66.78 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28311.0 shares of the TJX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, MEYROWITZ CAROL (Executive Chairman) disposed off 77,892 shares at an average price of $61.22 for $4.77 million. The insider now directly holds 269,755 shares of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Macy’s Inc. (M) that is trading 227.89% up over the past 12 months. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is 104.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.89% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.51.