New Big Money Means Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,629 institutions hold shares in Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), with 3.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.28% while institutional investors hold 74.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.35B, and float is at 1.34B with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 73.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 105.92 million shares valued at $5.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.88% of the TFC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 89.29 million shares valued at $4.28 billion to account for 6.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 75.09 million shares representing 5.59% and valued at over $3.6 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 58.44 million with a market value of $2.8 billion.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is 20.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.87 and a high of $61.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TFC stock was last observed hovering at around $57.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $64.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.0% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -1.26% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.72, the stock is -1.09% and -0.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.35 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 22.74% off its SMA200. TFC registered 62.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.32.

The stock witnessed a 0.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.07%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has around 52294 employees, a market worth around $75.23B and $14.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.31 and Fwd P/E is 11.80. Profit margin for the company is 25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.24% and -5.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Truist Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.16 with sales reaching $5.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Insider Activity

A total of 132 insider transactions have happened at Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 75 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thompson Thomas Nichols, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thompson Thomas Nichols sold 430 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $56.93 per share for a total of $24480.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2585.0 shares.

Truist Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Maguire Michael Baron (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold a total of 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $58.16 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7027.0 shares of the TFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Powell Cynthia B (Corp. Controller, Exec VP) disposed off 2,133 shares at an average price of $58.60 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC).