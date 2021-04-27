OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Volatility At 8.96%, Should You Add A Position?

35 institutions hold shares in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS), with 13.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.28% while institutional investors hold 18.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.68M, and float is at 15.46M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 11.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avidity Partners Management, LP with over 1.95 million shares valued at $12.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.25% of the ONCS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is J. Goldman & Co., L.P. with 0.52 million shares valued at $3.37 million to account for 1.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.47 million shares representing 1.27% and valued at over $3.03 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.86% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $2.06 million.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) is -20.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $8.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONCS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 48.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.11, the stock is 5.52% and -6.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 5.36% at the moment leaves the stock 3.85% off its SMA200. ONCS registered 204.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.52.

The stock witnessed a -4.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.83%, and is 13.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.96% over the week and 8.05% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 238.41% and -37.38% from its 52-week high.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.50% this year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by China Grand Pharmaceutical & H, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that China Grand Pharmaceutical & H bought 1,691,806 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $3.45 per share for a total of $5.84 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16.8 million shares.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that O’Connor Daniel J. (CEO and President) sold a total of 3,413 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $7.71 per share for $26314.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99269.0 shares of the ONCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, China Grand Pharmaceutical & H (10% Owner) acquired 4,067,037 shares at an average price of $5.45 for $22.17 million. The insider now directly holds 15,388,198 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS).