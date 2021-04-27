ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

1,054 institutions hold shares in ONEOK Inc. (OKE), with 2.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 67.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 445.31M, and float is at 441.79M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 67.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.3 million shares valued at $1.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.06% of the OKE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 38.73 million shares valued at $1.49 billion to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 25.97 million shares representing 5.83% and valued at over $996.86 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 2.03% of the shares totaling 9.07 million with a market value of $347.94 million.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is 31.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.28 and a high of $52.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OKE stock was last observed hovering at around $50.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.0% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -36.38% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.46, the stock is -1.30% and 2.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 36.79% off its SMA200. OKE registered 82.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.33.

The stock witnessed a 1.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.49%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has around 2886 employees, a market worth around $22.68B and $8.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.94 and Fwd P/E is 15.35. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.75% and -4.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ONEOK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $2.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.90% in year-over-year returns.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at ONEOK Inc. (OKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 17 times.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading 20.11% up over the past 12 months. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is -1.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.37% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.