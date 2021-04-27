ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

125 institutions hold shares in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC), with 466.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 95.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.70M, and float is at 22.89M with Short Float at 20.76%. Institutions hold 93.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.45 million shares valued at $184.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.86% of the ORIC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Column Group LLC with 4.77 million shares valued at $161.4 million to account for 12.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EcoR1 Capital, LLC which holds 3.09 million shares representing 8.43% and valued at over $104.67 million, while Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 7.96% of the shares totaling 2.92 million with a market value of $98.91 million.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) is -27.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.60 and a high of $40.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORIC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.72% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 28.09% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.45, the stock is 9.58% and -12.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 5.66% at the moment leaves the stock -11.05% off its SMA200. ORIC registered -5.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.41.

The stock witnessed a 0.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.30%, and is 16.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.50% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 31.45% and -40.09% from its 52-week high.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48.The EPS is expected to shrink by -244.10% this year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHELLER RICHARD H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHELLER RICHARD H sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $5000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49800.0 shares.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Heyman Richard A. (Director) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $25.00 per share for $2500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the ORIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Chacko Jacob (President and CEO) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $25.09 for $20070.0. The insider now directly holds 61,700 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC).