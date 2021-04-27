StoneMor Inc. (STON) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) is -14.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $5.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STON stock was last observed hovering at around $2.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 55.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.24, the stock is 12.87% and 3.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -3.03% at the moment leaves the stock 38.65% off its SMA200. STON registered 330.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 132.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0859 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9960.

The stock witnessed a 12.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.50%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.96% over the week and 9.65% over the month.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) has around 1476 employees, a market worth around $276.55M and $279.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 387.49% and -58.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

StoneMor Inc. (STON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneMor Inc. (STON) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneMor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $85.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in StoneMor Inc. (STON), with 10.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.25% while institutional investors hold 91.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.99M, and float is at 106.66M with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 82.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Axar Capital Manasgement L.P. with over 83.11 million shares valued at $218.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 70.48% of the STON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.04 million shares valued at $5.37 million to account for 1.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.55 million shares representing 1.32% and valued at over $4.08 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.88% of the shares totaling 1.04 million with a market value of $2.74 million.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at StoneMor Inc. (STON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Axelrod Andrew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Axelrod Andrew bought 5,522,732 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $2.20 per share for a total of $12.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88.63 million shares.

StoneMor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Miller David (Director) bought a total of 4,070 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $1.45 per share for $5902.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the STON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Miller David (Director) acquired 28,917 shares at an average price of $1.30 for $37511.0. The insider now directly holds 937,362 shares of StoneMor Inc. (STON).