Things appear to be looking up for ArcelorMittal (MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is 37.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.58 and a high of $30.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MT stock was last observed hovering at around $30.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $35.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.42% off the consensus price target high of $42.17 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -16.48% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.45, the stock is 7.25% and 17.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.72 million and changing 2.95% at the moment leaves the stock 65.64% off its SMA200. MT registered 220.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.21.

The stock witnessed a 19.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.02%, and is 5.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

ArcelorMittal (MT) has around 168000 employees, a market worth around $33.33B and $53.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.90. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 314.91% and 2.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

ArcelorMittal (MT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ArcelorMittal (MT) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ArcelorMittal is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.57 with sales reaching $15.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

ArcelorMittal (MT) Top Institutional Holders

190 institutions hold shares in ArcelorMittal (MT), with institutional investors hold 4.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.20B, and float is at 653.43M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 4.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with over 4.03 million shares valued at $92.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.37% of the MT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.94 million shares valued at $90.12 million to account for 0.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.32 million shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $76.08 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.30% of the shares totaling 3.28 million with a market value of $75.07 million.

ArcelorMittal (MT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ArcelorMittal, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ArcelorMittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $16.12 per share for a total of $644.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38.19 million shares.

ArcelorMittal (MT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 262.90% up over the past 12 months. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is 226.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -68.17% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.25.