Three Stocks to Consider: MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares are 52.89% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.23% or -$0.78 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +88.66% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 46.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 9.66% and 6.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2021, Barclays recommended the MGNX stock is Overweight, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as an Outperform on April 26, 2021. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the MGNX stock is a “Strong Buy. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.80. The forecasts give the MacroGenics Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 14.57% or -113.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 93.30% in the current quarter to -$0.61, up from the -$0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.72, up 48.50% from -$2.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.12 and $1.58. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 88,643 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 164,613. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 32,749 and 45,666 in purchases and sales respectively.

Karrels James, a SVP, CFO, and Secretary at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $0.49 million at $33.00 per share on Mar 22. The Sr VP, BPD & Manufacturing had earlier sold another 5,000 MGNX shares valued at $0.15 million on Apr 15. The shares were sold at $30.91 per share. Bonvini Ezio (Sr VP, Research & CSO) sold 3,917 shares at $32.00 per share on Mar 22 for a total of $0.13 million while Peters Jeffrey Stuart, (General Counsel) sold 21,749 shares on Mar 08 for $0.58 million with each share fetching $26.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), on the other hand, is trading around $45.90 with a market cap of $8.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.55 and spell out a less modest performance – a -3.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.15 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VNO’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.57 million. This represented 99.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $376.43 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.01 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $424.24 million, significantly lower than the $662.54 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$333.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Vornado Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.34M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.90% with a share float percentage of 175.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vornado Realty Trust having a total of 607 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.3 million shares worth more than $982.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the investment firm holding over 18.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $675.2 million and represent 9.44% of shares outstanding.