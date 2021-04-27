Three Stocks to Track: MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) shares are 9.96% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.93% or $4.92 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -9.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 23.77% and 16.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 08, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the MAX stock is Neutral, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as Overweight on April 23, 2021. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the MAX stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $60.00. The forecasts give the MediaAlpha Inc. stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.72% or -13.05%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.11, up 24.90% from -$0.14 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 3,147,539 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 11,805,677. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,147,539 and 8,195,783 in purchases and sales respectively.

Yi Steven sold 841,868 shares worth $37.56 million at $44.62 per share on Mar 23. The insider had earlier sold another 84,893 MAX shares valued at $3.79 million on Mar 23. The shares were sold at $44.62 per share. Topjian Serge (VICE PRESIDENT, MEDIA) sold 29,882 shares at $44.62 per share on Mar 23 for a total of $1.33 million while Wang Ambrose, (CO-FOUNDER) sold 596,977 shares on Mar 23 for $26.64 million with each share fetching $44.62.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) remained unchanged at $2.00 on Monday. The overall market worth of this company is about $179,036,810. The 52-week ‎range of the stock remained $0.05 – $7.00, while its day’s lowest price was $2.00 and its hit its ‎day’s highest price at $2.00. In 2020 the company did over 30 million in revenue and over 5 million in net profit. ‎‎

SGTM’s acquisition of Ohio-based Mulch Manufacturing in February 2020 can only be thrown in the ‎category of major coups for their parent company. For Raynor, this is a strategic move to expand its ‎operations well beyond Florida, giving it a larger footprint in the mulch industry.‎

‎”Right now, the Sustainability Green Team has two subsidiaries and over 20 brands,” said Raynor, a 25-‎year veteran of the tree industry. “Those subsidiaries are Mulch Manufacturing Inc., a 35-year-old ‎leader in the industry, and National Storm Recovery, LLC. If you were to break down each one, you will ‎see a lot of depth in them, as well. Our vertical integration model goes from tree cutting to the ‎collection to the disposal.”‎

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC), on the other hand, is trading around $59.20 with a market cap of $8.24B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $70.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.7 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SEI Investments Company (SEIC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SEIC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $0.99 million. This represented 99.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $443.72 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.85 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.83 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $488.68 million, significantly lower than the $545.12 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $410.12 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at SEI Investments Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 232,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 413,329 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 23.85M shares after the latest sales, with -0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.00% with a share float percentage of 121.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SEI Investments Company having a total of 626 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Loomis Sayles & Company, LP with over 14.87 million shares worth more than $854.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Loomis Sayles & Company, LP held 10.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $728.92 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.