Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Is Down -34.62% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) is -34.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.51 and a high of $69.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DSP stock was last observed hovering at around $33.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.21% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.0% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 32.17% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.20, the stock is -25.55% and -34.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -6.61% at the moment leaves the stock -34.95% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.94.

The stock witnessed a -32.34% In the last 1 month and is -20.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.43% over the week and 9.65% over the month.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) has around 282 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $159.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 224.46. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.03% and -54.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.10%).

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viant Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $38.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.70% year-over-year.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Viant Technology Inc. (DSP), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.48% while institutional investors hold 78.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.29M, and float is at 7.99M with Short Float at 17.32%. Institutions hold 64.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Calamos Advisors LLC with over 0.13 million shares valued at $7.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.15% of the DSP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Golden Green, Inc. with 5250.0 shares valued at $0.28 million to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times.