Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 15.44% Change This Year

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is 15.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.16 and a high of $46.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIPS stock was last observed hovering at around $31.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $276.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.43% off the consensus price target high of $339.19 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 80.7% higher than the price target low of $168.17 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.45, the stock is 11.10% and -7.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.85 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 26.32% off its SMA200. VIPS registered 101.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.86.

The stock witnessed a 1.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.59%, and is 12.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 9.22% over the month.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has around 7567 employees, a market worth around $21.07B and $15.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.64 and Fwd P/E is 15.89. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.17% and -29.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $4.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 60.90% in year-over-year returns.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Top Institutional Holders

535 institutions hold shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), with 53.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.76% while institutional investors hold 64.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 676.45M, and float is at 447.73M with Short Float at 7.11%. Institutions hold 59.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 44.56 million shares valued at $1.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.47% of the VIPS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.64 million shares valued at $580.32 million to account for 3.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 19.02 million shares representing 3.19% and valued at over $534.7 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 3.02% of the shares totaling 18.01 million with a market value of $506.31 million.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 289.74% up over the past 12 months. JD.com Inc. (JD) is 69.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.74% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 31.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.4.