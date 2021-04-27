Which institution holds the most shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

756 institutions hold shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), with 10.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.55% while institutional investors hold 104.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 398.58M, and float is at 389.07M with Short Float at 4.47%. Institutions hold 101.98% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.28 million shares valued at $704.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.84% of the COG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC with 39.19 million shares valued at $638.07 million to account for 9.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 28.85 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $469.65 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.11% of the shares totaling 28.41 million with a market value of $462.57 million.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is 0.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.76 and a high of $22.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $20.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.11% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -2.75% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.44, the stock is -6.50% and -9.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.11 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -9.46% off its SMA200. COG registered -19.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.03.

The stock witnessed a -12.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.04%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has around 503 employees, a market worth around $6.67B and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.81 and Fwd P/E is 11.01. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.35% and -27.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $471.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shearer Deidre L, the company’s Vice Pres, Admin & Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Shearer Deidre L sold 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $19.40 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43326.0 shares.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Lindeman Steven W (Sr Vice Pres, EHS and Eng) sold a total of 35,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $19.34 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the COG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Kerin Matthew P (Vice Pres, Finance & Treasurer) disposed off 19,000 shares at an average price of $19.40 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 36,038 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG).

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 61.05% up over the past 12 months. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is 322.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.27% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.05.