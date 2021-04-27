Which institution holds the most shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

149 institutions hold shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), with institutional investors hold 26.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 599.00M, and float is at 432.93M with Short Float at 3.57%. Institutions hold 26.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 61.91 million shares valued at $289.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.05% of the HMY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Exor Investments (UK) LLP with 11.71 million shares valued at $54.8 million to account for 1.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 7.14 million shares representing 1.16% and valued at over $33.41 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 1.09% of the shares totaling 6.7 million with a market value of $31.34 million.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is 4.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.93 and a high of $7.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HMY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $5.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.76% off the consensus price target high of $6.85 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -25.45% lower than the price target low of $3.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.88, the stock is 4.56% and 11.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.35 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -3.68% off its SMA200. HMY registered 29.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5585 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6254.

The stock witnessed a 17.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.16%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has around 33093 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.61 and Fwd P/E is 8.71. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.55% and -35.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.00% this year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading 22.79% up over the past 12 months. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is 15.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.99% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.