Which Institutions Own Shares In Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)?

16 institutions hold shares in Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA), with 821.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.28% while institutional investors hold 3.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.98M, and float is at 6.16M with Short Float at 6.75%. Institutions hold 3.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 65177.0 shares valued at $0.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.66% of the HUSA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 60516.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 34687.0 shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $60702.0, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.28% of the shares totaling 28000.0 with a market value of $49000.0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) is -4.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $6.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUSA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $137.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.79% off the consensus price target high of $137.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.79% higher than the price target low of $137.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.67, the stock is -7.22% and -21.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -5.27% off its SMA200. HUSA registered -18.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9506 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9201.

The stock witnessed a -18.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.39%, and is 9.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 7.77% over the month.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $15.68M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 94.64% and -73.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.40%).

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Houston American Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.20% this year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHOONOVER JAMES A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHOONOVER JAMES A sold 16,715 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $2.63 per share for a total of $43960.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include APA Corporation (APA) that is trading 74.46% up over the past 12 months. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 80.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.25% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.36.