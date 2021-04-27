Which Institutions Own Shares In iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS)?

117 institutions hold shares in iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS), with 250.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 82.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.05M, and float is at 34.80M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 82.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 4.42 million shares valued at $149.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.59% of the ITOS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Boxer Capital, LLC with 4.35 million shares valued at $146.95 million to account for 12.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MPM Asset Management, LLC which holds 3.71 million shares representing 10.56% and valued at over $125.36 million, while MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP holds 6.71% of the shares totaling 2.36 million with a market value of $79.66 million.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) is -28.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.50 and a high of $47.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITOS stock was last observed hovering at around $23.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.6% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 48.43% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.24, the stock is -13.34% and -28.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -18.43% off its SMA200. ITOS registered a gain of 2.84% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.03.

The stock witnessed a -24.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.39%, and is 15.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 8.15% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 38.51% and -49.09% from its 52-week high.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.40% this year.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MPM BioVentures 2014, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MPM BioVentures 2014, L.P. sold 119 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $29.99 per share for a total of $3569.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.67 million shares.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 that MPM BIOVENTURES 2018, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 119 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 and was made at $29.99 per share for $3569.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.67 million shares of the ITOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 09, GADICKE ANSBERT (10% Owner) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $29.99 for $5998.0. The insider now directly holds 6,004,368 shares of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS).