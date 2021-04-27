Who are the Institutional Holders in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR)?

61 institutions hold shares in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR), with 23.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.79% while institutional investors hold 29.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 216.07M, and float is at 180.50M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 26.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 25.72 million shares valued at $22.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.90% of the NMTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 13.0 million shares valued at $11.17 million to account for 6.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.19 million shares representing 3.33% and valued at over $6.18 million, while AIGH Capital Management LLC holds 1.44% of the shares totaling 3.12 million with a market value of $2.68 million.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) is 42.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $2.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NMTR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 59.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is 4.14% and -18.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing 5.17% at the moment leaves the stock 21.46% off its SMA200. NMTR registered 103.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3559 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1875.

The stock witnessed a -15.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.67%, and is 15.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.19% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 177.02% and -46.02% from its 52-week high.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sirgo Mark A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sirgo Mark A bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.07 million shares.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Temperato John (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $1.00 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.08 million shares of the NMTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Sitar Edward J (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 179,338 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR).