Who is the Top Investor In Abbott Laboratories (ABT)?

3,071 institutions hold shares in Abbott Laboratories (ABT), with 12.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 76.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.78B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 75.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 147.27 million shares valued at $16.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.31% of the ABT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 133.43 million shares valued at $14.61 billion to account for 7.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 86.39 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $9.46 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.03% of the shares totaling 71.33 million with a market value of $7.81 billion.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is 11.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.16 and a high of $128.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABT stock was last observed hovering at around $123.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $138.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.42% off the consensus price target high of $158.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -10.43% lower than the price target low of $111.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.58, the stock is 0.84% and 1.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.35 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 10.62% off its SMA200. ABT registered 30.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $120.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $114.70.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.85%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has around 109000 employees, a market worth around $217.49B and $37.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.19 and Fwd P/E is 22.61. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.27% and -4.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abbott Laboratories is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.24 with sales reaching $10.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 53.70% in year-over-year returns.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wainer Andrea F, the company’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Wainer Andrea F sold 6,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $121.79 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51550.0 shares.

Abbott Laboratories disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Ginascol John F (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 352 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $120.61 per share for $42455.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99321.0 shares of the ABT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Earnhardt Lisa D (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 943 shares at an average price of $120.61 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 82,375 shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 50.30% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 5.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.33% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.