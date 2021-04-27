Who is the Top Investor In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)?

976 institutions hold shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), with 352.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.20% while institutional investors hold 74.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 764.00M, and float is at 330.66M with Short Float at 3.96%. Institutions hold 39.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.17 million shares valued at $1.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.43% of the LVS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.52 million shares valued at $1.16 billion to account for 2.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 18.99 million shares representing 2.49% and valued at over $1.13 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 1.74% of the shares totaling 13.33 million with a market value of $794.26 million.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is -0.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.43 and a high of $66.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LVS stock was last observed hovering at around $59.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.98% off the consensus price target high of $83.50 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -9.81% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.30, the stock is -2.96% and -3.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.32 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 9.90% off its SMA200. LVS registered 35.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.93.

The stock witnessed a -2.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.93%, and is -2.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has around 44500 employees, a market worth around $44.21B and $3.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.97. Profit margin for the company is -25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.76% and -11.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $1.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 105.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,418.60% in year-over-year returns.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is 144.19% higher over the past 12 months. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is 335.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.43% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.34.