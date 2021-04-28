3 stocks to watch in trade today: DTE Energy Company (DTE), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) shares are 12.22% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.09% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 10.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -3.83% and 2.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 23, 2021, Evercore ISI recommended the DTE stock is In-line, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on April 28, 2021. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the DTE stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $136.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $141.56. The forecasts give the DTE Energy Company stock a price target range of $160.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $133.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 14.77% or -2.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.40% in the current quarter to $1.33, down from the $1.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.18, up 4.50% from $7.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.93 and $2.61. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 248,537 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 166,178. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 15,657 and 46,262 in purchases and sales respectively.

Thomas David A, a Director at the company, bought 395 shares worth $49991.0 at $126.56 per share on Feb 24. The VP, Corp Sec & Chief of Staff had earlier sold another 1,600 DTE shares valued at $0.19 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $120.67 per share. Rolling Mark C. (VP Controller & CAO) sold 2,389 shares at $124.45 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $0.3 million while Chavez JoAnn, (Sr VP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,000 shares on Feb 24 for $0.12 million with each share fetching $124.92.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD), on the other hand, is trading around $289.56 with a market cap of $62.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $304.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 5.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.04 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $204.1 million. This represented 91.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $2.38 billion.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $26.09 billion from $25.17 billion over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $412.0 million while total current assets were at $8.81 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $774.7 million, significantly higher than the $667.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $110.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Air Products and Chemicals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 124,180 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,351 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 621.79k shares after the latest sales, with 24.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.00% with a share float percentage of 220.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Air Products and Chemicals Inc. having a total of 1,839 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.1 million shares worth more than $5.22 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.42 billion and represent 7.30% of shares outstanding.