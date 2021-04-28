A peek at OGE Energy Corp. (OGE): Who has invested in It?

606 institutions hold shares in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), with 632.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 67.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.10M, and float is at 199.39M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 66.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 28.55 million shares valued at $909.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.26% of the OGE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.31 million shares valued at $615.29 million to account for 9.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.44 million shares representing 3.22% and valued at over $205.32 million, while FMR, LLC holds 1.78% of the shares totaling 3.57 million with a market value of $113.8 million.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is 2.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.96 and a high of $35.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OGE stock was last observed hovering at around $33.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.33% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -1.97% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.63, the stock is -0.78% and 1.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 2.27% off its SMA200. OGE registered 1.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.75.

The stock witnessed a 0.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.36%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has around 2360 employees, a market worth around $6.53B and $2.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.88. Profit margin for the company is -8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.70% and -7.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OGE Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $479.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -140.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.90% in year-over-year returns.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McQuistion Cristina F, the company’s VP- Corp Resp & Stewardship. SEC filings show that McQuistion Cristina F sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $31.68 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25793.0 shares.

OGE Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Sanner J. Michael (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $29.75 per share for $59492.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the OGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Horn Patricia D (VP-Governance & Corp Sec) disposed off 23,401 shares at an average price of $34.31 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 26,154 shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading 13.67% up over the past 12 months. CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is 37.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.67% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.