A peek at Smart Sand Inc. (SND): Who has invested in It?

58 institutions hold shares in Smart Sand Inc. (SND), with 10.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.19% while institutional investors hold 57.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.33M, and float is at 23.55M with Short Float at 8.54%. Institutions hold 43.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Clearlake Capital Group, LP with over 10.92 million shares valued at $18.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.16% of the SND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.61 million shares valued at $2.77 million to account for 3.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sprott Inc. which holds 1.0 million shares representing 2.30% and valued at over $1.72 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.18% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $1.63 million.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) is 46.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $3.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SND stock was last observed hovering at around $2.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.52, the stock is 1.37% and -9.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 34.95% off its SMA200. SND registered 236.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9100 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0097.

The stock witnessed a -2.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.46%, and is 4.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) has around 228 employees, a market worth around $105.76M and $122.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.51 and Fwd P/E is 109.57. Profit margin for the company is 31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 250.00% and -31.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smart Sand Inc. (SND) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smart Sand Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $26.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Smart Sand Inc. (SND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NEUMANN SUSAN E. SEC filings show that NEUMANN SUSAN E sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $3.06 per share for a total of $12240.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53932.0 shares.

Smart Sand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Young James Douglas sold a total of 42,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $2.96 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79185.0 shares of the SND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, SPEAKER ANDREW R (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.07 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 1,102,982 shares of Smart Sand Inc. (SND).

Smart Sand Inc. (SND): Who are the competitors?

