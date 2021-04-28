A peek at TrueCar Inc. (TRUE): Who has invested in It?

172 institutions hold shares in TrueCar Inc. (TRUE), with 9.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.07% while institutional investors hold 93.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.01M, and float is at 92.66M with Short Float at 8.98%. Institutions hold 83.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 18.63 million shares valued at $78.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.88% of the TRUE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is PAR Capital Management, Inc. with 9.42 million shares valued at $39.56 million to account for 9.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are United Services Automobile Association which holds 9.04 million shares representing 9.17% and valued at over $37.98 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.61% of the shares totaling 8.49 million with a market value of $35.65 million.

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is 5.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.22 and a high of $6.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRUE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $6.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 11.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.45, the stock is -5.83% and -10.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -3.36% off its SMA200. TRUE registered 95.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.0520 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.7238.

The stock witnessed a -8.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.92%, and is 6.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) has around 435 employees, a market worth around $433.74M and $278.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 103.49. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.45% and -31.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TrueCar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $61.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.30% in year-over-year returns.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Charles C., the company’s VP, Controller, PAO. SEC filings show that Thomas Charles C. sold 551 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $4.73 per share for a total of $2606.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70525.0 shares.

TrueCar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that Buce Robert (Director) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $4.84 per share for $58118.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the TRUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Thomas Charles C. (VP, Controller, PAO) disposed off 111 shares at an average price of $5.22 for $580.0. The insider now directly holds 71,357 shares of TrueCar Inc. (TRUE).

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) that is trading 253.17% up over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 55.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.31% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.56.