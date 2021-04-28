A peek at XP Inc. (XP): Who has invested in It?

244 institutions hold shares in XP Inc. (XP), with 271.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.54% while institutional investors hold 90.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 551.80M, and float is at 139.71M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 46.54% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is General Atlantic, LLC with over 46.2 million shares valued at $1.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.29% of the XP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 25.15 million shares valued at $997.84 million to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 19.67 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $780.41 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 2.48% of the shares totaling 8.63 million with a market value of $342.2 million.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is -3.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.12 and a high of $52.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $39.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $271.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.73% off the consensus price target high of $339.92 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 82.35% higher than the price target low of $217.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.30, the stock is -1.13% and -6.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -10.18% off its SMA200. XP registered 61.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.77.

The stock witnessed a 1.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.90%, and is -0.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 2429 employees, a market worth around $21.14B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.67 and Fwd P/E is 33.45. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.34% and -27.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $449.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.00% in year-over-year returns.