Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is -5.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $3.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEHR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.39, the stock is 1.68% and -7.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 16.20% off its SMA200. AEHR registered 33.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6921 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0747.

The stock witnessed a -1.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.64%, and is 14.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $53.03M and $12.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.83% and -33.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.70%).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $7.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 86.30% in year-over-year returns.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), with 3.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.09% while institutional investors hold 24.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.52M, and float is at 20.18M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 21.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.9 million shares valued at $4.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.05% of the AEHR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 1.05 million shares valued at $2.65 million to account for 4.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.92 million shares representing 3.90% and valued at over $2.33 million, while Janney Montgomery Scott LLC holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.49 million.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FUCCI DAVID, the company’s Former VP of Operations. SEC filings show that FUCCI DAVID sold 18,966 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $1.80 per share for a total of $34228.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1488.0 shares.

Aehr Test Systems disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that FUCCI DAVID (Former VP of Operations) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $2.10 per share for $420.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1488.0 shares of the AEHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Erickson Gayn (President and CEO) disposed off 19,900 shares at an average price of $2.07 for $41193.0. The insider now directly holds 598,816 shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading 110.10% up over the past 12 months. inTEST Corporation (INTT) is 337.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.77% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.88.