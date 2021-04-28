Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) is 50.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.32 and a high of $28.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALHC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.75% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.04% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.01, the stock is 10.85% and 12.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 12.25% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.02.

The stock witnessed a 50.26% In the last 1 month and is 12.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 8.70% over the month.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) has around 775 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $959.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.38% and -7.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.70% this year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC), with 32.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.17% while institutional investors hold 67.00% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 63.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd with over 0.54 million shares valued at $11.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the ALHC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund with 0.32 million shares valued at $7.08 million to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 716,624 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $16.83 per share for a total of $12.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24.8 million shares.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that WARBURG PINCUS LLC (Director) sold a total of 716,624 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $16.83 per share for $12.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24.8 million shares of the ALHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Foster Michael Curtis (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 50,843 shares at an average price of $16.83 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 1,081,849 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC).