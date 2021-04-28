Alkermes plc (ALKS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 12.78% Change This Year

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) is 12.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.03 and a high of $23.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALKS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.41% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -50.0% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.50, the stock is 14.50% and 14.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 18.38% off its SMA200. ALKS registered 40.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.18.

The stock witnessed a 15.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.73%, and is 11.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) has around 2245 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $1.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.68. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.68% and -5.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alkermes plc (ALKS) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alkermes plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $233.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Top Institutional Holders

316 institutions hold shares in Alkermes plc (ALKS), with 1.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 104.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 159.16M, and float is at 157.66M with Short Float at 7.85%. Institutions hold 102.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 23.58 million shares valued at $470.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.81% of the ALKS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 20.54 million shares valued at $409.73 million to account for 12.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.44 million shares representing 9.69% and valued at over $307.96 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 9.02 million with a market value of $180.04 million.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Alkermes plc (ALKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DIXON WENDY L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DIXON WENDY L sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36600.0 shares.

Alkermes plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Brown Iain Michael (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 34,792 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $20.00 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48362.0 shares of the ALKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16, Brown Iain Michael (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 208 shares at an average price of $19.99 for $4158.0. The insider now directly holds 48,362 shares of Alkermes plc (ALKS).

Alkermes plc (ALKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 1.73% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 1.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.67% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.61.