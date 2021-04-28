ALNA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Now

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) is -3.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $3.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALNA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 75.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is -0.28% and -17.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -15.24% off its SMA200. ALNA registered -31.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6288 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5098.

The stock witnessed a -13.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.86%, and is 14.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.40% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 21.57% and -63.42% from its 52-week high.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.70% this year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.29% while institutional investors hold 38.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.25M, and float is at 43.85M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 36.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 4.0 million shares valued at $5.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.03% of the ALNA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Frazier Management LLC with 3.33 million shares valued at $4.26 million to account for 5.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TRV GP II, LLC which holds 2.79 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $3.57 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.03% of the shares totaling 2.3 million with a market value of $2.94 million.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRENNER LOUIS MD, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BRENNER LOUIS MD sold 103,116 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $1.36 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that WHOLIHAN EDWARD (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 68,550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $1.36 per share for $93228.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ALNA stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 9.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -44.66% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.