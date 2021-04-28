Analysts suggest Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) could spike 70.58% in a year

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) is -21.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.97 and a high of $17.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCLI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 70.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.53, the stock is 0.58% and -14.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -2.22% at the moment leaves the stock -59.59% off its SMA200. BCLI registered -41.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3358 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.6177.

The stock witnessed a -8.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.92%, and is 13.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.61% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.86% and -80.33% from its 52-week high.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.40% this year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Top Institutional Holders

118 institutions hold shares in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), with 6.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.19% while institutional investors hold 28.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.31M, and float is at 29.22M with Short Float at 15.04%. Institutions hold 23.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.92 million shares valued at $8.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.38% of the BCLI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.3 million shares valued at $5.86 million to account for 3.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.47 million shares representing 1.33% and valued at over $2.15 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.14% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $1.84 million.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Setboun David, the company’s EVP and COO. SEC filings show that Setboun David bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 16 at a price of $12.95 per share for a total of $64740.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55000.0 shares.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 16 that ACC International Holdings Ltd (Member of 10% owner group) sold a total of 7,823 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 16 and was made at $13.47 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67053.0 shares of the BCLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, Abbhi Sankesh (Director) acquired 46,779 shares at an average price of $12.99 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 2,164,530 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI).

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -10.21% down over the past 12 months. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) is 25.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.7% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.79.