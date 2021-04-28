APi Group Corporation (APG) Volatility At 2.26%, Should You Add A Position?

233 institutions hold shares in APi Group Corporation (APG), with 36.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.82% while institutional investors hold 82.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.00M, and float is at 149.41M with Short Float at 2.66%. Institutions hold 67.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 33.33 million shares valued at $605.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.61% of the APG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.81 million shares valued at $214.31 million to account for 5.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.78 million shares representing 4.87% and valued at over $177.44 million, while FIL LTD holds 3.11% of the shares totaling 6.25 million with a market value of $113.35 million.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) is 17.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.84 and a high of $22.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APG stock was last observed hovering at around $21.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.69% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.96% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.40, the stock is -0.60% and 5.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 27.80% off its SMA200. APG registered 114.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.15.

The stock witnessed a 8.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.98%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

APi Group Corporation (APG) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $4.34B and $3.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.42. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.08% and -4.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.50%).

APi Group Corporation (APG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for APi Group Corporation (APG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

APi Group Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $771.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -462.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year.

APi Group Corporation (APG) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at APi Group Corporation (APG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Grunau Paul W., the company’s CHIEF LEARNING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Grunau Paul W. bought 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $14.74 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

APi Group Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that Becker Russell A. (PRESIDENT AND CEO) bought a total of 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $14.29 per share for $30009.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2100.0 shares of the APG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, Chepey Julius (CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.10 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of APi Group Corporation (APG).