Are we looking at the next big move in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)?

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) is 280.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $30.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACRS stock was last observed hovering at around $26.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.44% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.45% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.58% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $24.62, the stock is -8.33% and -0.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -5.53% at the moment leaves the stock 138.82% off its SMA200. ACRS registered 1934.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 472.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.20.

The stock witnessed a 6.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.85%, and is -6.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $6.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2222.64% and -18.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.00%).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $1.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.20% year-over-year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS), with 4.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.48% while institutional investors hold 71.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.60M, and float is at 42.28M with Short Float at 2.15%. Institutions hold 65.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.27 million shares valued at $21.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.31% of the ACRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP with 2.68 million shares valued at $17.31 million to account for 5.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 2.25 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $14.56 million, while VR Adviser, LLC holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 1.95 million with a market value of $12.65 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruffo Frank, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ruffo Frank sold 27,339 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $25.80 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 23 that Ruffo Frank (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 23 and was made at $26.66 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the ACRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22, Ruffo Frank (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $26.84 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 209,059 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 9.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -129.82% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.