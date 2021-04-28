Are we looking at the next big move in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC)?

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACTC) is 61.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.70 and a high of $31.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACTC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.3% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.3% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.87, the stock is 7.32% and -3.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 1.77% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.92.

The stock witnessed a 9.97% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.21%, and is 23.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 6.78% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 84.23% and -42.47% from its 52-week high.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC), with institutional investors hold 71.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.69M, and float is at 20.81M with Short Float at 21.60%. Institutions hold 71.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 2.25 million shares valued at $24.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.11% of the ACTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 1.25 million shares valued at $13.85 million to account for 4.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Weiss Asset Management LP which holds 0.89 million shares representing 3.21% and valued at over $9.87 million, while Glazer Capital LLC holds 3.09% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $9.49 million.