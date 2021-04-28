Are we looking at the next big move in Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)?

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) is 13.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $4.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLSD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is 17.34% and 5.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 3.31% at the moment leaves the stock 35.69% off its SMA200. CLSD registered 43.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0512 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4549.

The stock witnessed a 34.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.57%, and is 14.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $179.74M and $7.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 149.60% and -31.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-183.00%).

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $2.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 65.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.30% in year-over-year returns.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD), with 7.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.04% while institutional investors hold 43.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.07M, and float is at 44.95M with Short Float at 2.11%. Institutions hold 37.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 3.96 million shares valued at $10.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.89% of the CLSD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Carmignac Gestion with 3.54 million shares valued at $9.7 million to account for 6.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.69 million shares representing 2.94% and valued at over $4.63 million, while Acuta Capital Partners LLC holds 2.18% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $3.42 million.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LASEZKAY GEORGE M, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that LASEZKAY GEORGE M sold 3,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $2.82 per share for a total of $9503.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Hutson Nancy J (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $3.10 per share for $15525.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the CLSD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, LASEZKAY GEORGE M (CEO) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $3.37 for $20220.0. The insider now directly holds 433,609 shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD).

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) that is trading 68.33% up over the past 12 months. Natera Inc. (NTRA) is 207.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -121.03% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.68.