Are we looking at the next big move in Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE)?

Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) is -3.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $8.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELSE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $4.66, the stock is 3.03% and -7.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 3.67% at the moment leaves the stock 7.18% off its SMA200. ELSE registered 62.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.3064 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5857.

The stock witnessed a -6.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.49%, and is 11.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 8.25% over the month.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $14.65M and $7.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.95% and -46.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) Analyst Forecasts

Electro-Sensors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -166.40% this year.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.32% while institutional investors hold 13.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.40M, and float is at 2.23M with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 8.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.17% of the ELSE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC with 35508.0 shares valued at $0.17 million to account for 1.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 15450.0 shares representing 0.46% and valued at over $74314.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 10000.0 with a market value of $48100.0.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 64.48% up over the past 12 months. Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) is 114.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 54.4% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 15330.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.