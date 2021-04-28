Are we looking at the next big move in Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK)?

Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is 66.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $33.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KIRK stock was last observed hovering at around $29.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.6% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 17.33% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.76, the stock is 4.16% and 9.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 81.00% off its SMA200. KIRK registered 3059.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 152.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.51.

The stock witnessed a 14.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.86%, and is 8.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $412.47M and $543.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.17. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3867.47% and -10.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kirkland’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $128.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 107.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK), with 973.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.81% while institutional investors hold 70.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.27M, and float is at 13.25M with Short Float at 15.24%. Institutions hold 65.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Osmium Partners, LLC with over 1.3 million shares valued at $23.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.08% of the KIRK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.17 million shares valued at $20.91 million to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.6 million shares representing 4.22% and valued at over $10.79 million, while Friess Associates Inc holds 2.70% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $6.9 million.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Strain Nicole Allyson, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Strain Nicole Allyson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $28.60 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Kirkland’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Martin Jeffrey T. (Sr. VP of Omni-Channel Retail) sold a total of 18,617 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $18.58 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99126.0 shares of the KIRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Martin Jeffrey T. (Sr. VP of Omni-Channel Retail) disposed off 21,523 shares at an average price of $17.66 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 99,126 shares of Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK).

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 392.73% up over the past 12 months. Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) is 190.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -47.45% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.