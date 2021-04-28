Ayro Inc. (AYRO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

40 institutions hold shares in Ayro Inc. (AYRO), with 6.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.98% while institutional investors hold 25.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.66M, and float is at 23.12M with Short Float at 22.20%. Institutions hold 20.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 1.78 million shares valued at $10.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.05% of the AYRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.47 million shares valued at $2.88 million to account for 1.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.72% and valued at over $1.54 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.68% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $1.46 million.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) is -5.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $11.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AYRO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.87% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.72, the stock is 2.50% and -12.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 9.54% off its SMA200. AYRO registered 109.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.71.

The stock witnessed a -15.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.59%, and is 23.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.48% over the week and 7.63% over the month.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) has around 375 employees, a market worth around $201.00M and $1.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.06. Distance from 52-week low is 166.05% and -50.26% from its 52-week high.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ayro Inc. (AYRO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ayro Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $2.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,620.70% year-over-year.