Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) – The 18.53% Upside Potential Remains

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is 66.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $9.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BNED stock was last observed hovering at around $7.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 14.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.74, the stock is 3.73% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 73.92% off its SMA200. BNED registered 366.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 222.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.90.

The stock witnessed a -1.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.71%, and is 11.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $392.96M and $1.47B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 519.20% and -18.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.57 with sales reaching $230.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.30% in year-over-year returns.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED), with 13.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.64% while institutional investors hold 86.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.08M, and float is at 34.39M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 63.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.48 million shares valued at $16.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.77% of the BNED Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.16 million shares valued at $14.69 million to account for 6.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. which holds 2.42 million shares representing 4.71% and valued at over $11.25 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.28% of the shares totaling 2.2 million with a market value of $10.22 million.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILLER MICHAEL CONNOLLY, the company’s CLO, EVP, Corp Aff & Secretary. SEC filings show that MILLER MICHAEL CONNOLLY sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $8.50 per share for a total of $59500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that HUSEBY MICHAEL (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 72,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $8.33 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.08 million shares of the BNED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, MILLER MICHAEL CONNOLLY (CLO, EVP, Corp Aff & Secretary) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $5.46 for $32760.0. The insider now directly holds 136,473 shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED).

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED): Who are the competitors?

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) is 366.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.58% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.46.