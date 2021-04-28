Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

31 institutions hold shares in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR), with 516.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 15.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.41M, and float is at 19.93M with Short Float at 4.71%. Institutions hold 15.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.34 million shares valued at $1.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.50% of the CAPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.31 million shares valued at $1.05 million to account for 1.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 0.18 million shares representing 0.80% and valued at over $0.62 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.60% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $0.47 million.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is 14.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.33 and a high of $12.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAPR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.92, the stock is -7.92% and -24.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -25.02% off its SMA200. CAPR registered 54.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.6467 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.0445.

The stock witnessed a -22.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.27%, and is 1.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $90.51M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 68.24% and -68.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.10%).

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.40% this year.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.