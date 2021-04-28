Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) Volatility At 5.40%, Should You Add A Position?

248 institutions hold shares in Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL), with 2.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.75% while institutional investors hold 98.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.85M, and float is at 19.83M with Short Float at 11.94%. Institutions hold 87.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 2.07 million shares valued at $138.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.28% of the CSTL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 2.06 million shares valued at $138.65 million to account for 8.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.14 million shares representing 4.57% and valued at over $76.67 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $75.15 million.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) is 5.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.13 and a high of $107.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSTL stock was last observed hovering at around $70.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.45% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.23% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.02, the stock is 5.24% and 0.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 20.19% off its SMA200. CSTL registered 146.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.56.

The stock witnessed a 18.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.07%, and is 17.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) has around 199 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $62.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.79% and -34.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Castle Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $16.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -411.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.80% year-over-year.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) Insider Activity

A total of 355 insider transactions have happened at Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 349 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRADBURY DANIEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BRADBURY DANIEL sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 at a price of $64.89 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Castle Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that BRADBURY DANIEL (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $62.48 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the CSTL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, MAETZOLD DEREK J (Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer) disposed off 14,374 shares at an average price of $68.38 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 609,140 shares of Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL).